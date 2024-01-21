A pensioner has appeared before Wigan magistrates accused of historical sex offences, including rape, against a schoolgirl.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kenneth Wood, 71, of Silverdale Drive, Preston, is charged with raping the then under-16 - who cannot be named for legal reasons - on the night of August 15 and 16 1992 and to indecently assaulting her twice between January 1 1991 and December 31 1994.

Wood has yet to enter any pleas and, because of the seriousness of the allegations, the bench immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...