A Chorley pensioner has been charged with breaking into the home of his neighbour and battering him with a hammer.

Emergency services were called to Delamere Place where the victim, aged in his 70s, was found bludgeoned inside a ground floor flat shortly after 11am on Sunday (October 19).

He was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment, and a 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police and CSI at the scene in Delamere Place, Chorley | Submitted

Lancashire Police have now charged Anthony Donnelly, 75, of Delamere Place with section 18 wounding and the burglary of a dwelling with intent to commit Grievous Bodily Harm.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Magistrates Court yesterday (October 21).

The force said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or footage should get in touch.

Today, a police spokesperson said: “We want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the wider public.

“Although someone has been charged, our investigation is very much ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone with information or footage that could assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“If you can assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0496 of October 19, 2025.”