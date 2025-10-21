Chorley pensioner, 74, suspected of attempted murder 'hammer attack' on neighbour

Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:48 BST
A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after his neighbour was reportedly battered with a hammer.

Emergency services rushed to Delamere Place, Chorley after reports of a savage attack inside a ground floor flat shortly after 11am on Sunday.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a 74-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Police and CSI at the scene in Delamere Place, Chorleyplaceholder image
Police and CSI at the scene in Delamere Place, Chorley | Submitted

According to neighbours, the two men were friends. Police remained at the scene on Monday, as CSI carried out a forensic examination.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is underway and the force is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a serious assault on Delamere Place, Chorley at around 11.10am on October 19.

“Emergency services attended and a man in his 70s was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

“A 74-year-old man from Chorley has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

“An investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone with information or footage that could assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“We want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the wider public.

“If you can assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0496 of October 19, 2025.”

