Cuerden Valley Park cafe forced to close after thieves smash their way inside overnight

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Oct 2024, 16:12 GMT
Thieves smashed their way inside the cafe at Cuerden Valley Park last night.

Cuerden View Cafe was closed today after intruders smashed a window to gain access overnight.

The cafe has not said at this stage whether anything was stolen or how much damaged was caused.

A picture from the scene shows a shattered window with shards of glass scattered across a table and cafe floor.

Cuerden Valley Cafe has been closed today (Thursday, October 17) after a break-in overnightCuerden Valley Cafe has been closed today (Thursday, October 17) after a break-in overnight
Cuerden Valley Cafe has been closed today (Thursday, October 17) after a break-in overnight | Cuerden View Cafe

Posting on Facebook, the cafe said: “Dear Customers, we regret to inform you that we are unable to open today due to a break-in that occurred overnight.

“We are currently assessing the situation and will provide further updates as soon as we have more information.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”

Management said the cafe will most likely reopen tomorrow (Friday, October 18).

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

