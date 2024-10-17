Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thieves smashed their way inside the cafe at Cuerden Valley Park last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuerden View Cafe was closed today after intruders smashed a window to gain access overnight.

The cafe has not said at this stage whether anything was stolen or how much damaged was caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture from the scene shows a shattered window with shards of glass scattered across a table and cafe floor.

Cuerden Valley Cafe has been closed today (Thursday, October 17) after a break-in overnight | Cuerden View Cafe

Posting on Facebook, the cafe said: “Dear Customers, we regret to inform you that we are unable to open today due to a break-in that occurred overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are currently assessing the situation and will provide further updates as soon as we have more information.

“Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”

Management said the cafe will most likely reopen tomorrow (Friday, October 18).

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.