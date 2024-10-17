Cuerden Valley Park cafe forced to close after thieves smash their way inside overnight
Cuerden View Cafe was closed today after intruders smashed a window to gain access overnight.
The cafe has not said at this stage whether anything was stolen or how much damaged was caused.
A picture from the scene shows a shattered window with shards of glass scattered across a table and cafe floor.
Posting on Facebook, the cafe said: “Dear Customers, we regret to inform you that we are unable to open today due to a break-in that occurred overnight.
“We are currently assessing the situation and will provide further updates as soon as we have more information.
“Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”
Management said the cafe will most likely reopen tomorrow (Friday, October 18).
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.