The majority of arrests were for drug offences, with eight arrested on suspicion of possession and a further 17 people arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. Police also seized a knife from one suspected drug dealer on Saturday (June 10). Another person was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

In total, 18 festival goers were taken into police custody whilst the remaining 8 were released and will be dealt with by other means, said Greater Manchester Police.

Superintendent Phil Spurgeon, one of the leads for the policing operation at Parklife, said: "Greater Manchester Police has worked closely with partners over the past few months to ensure Parklife Festival has a robust security plan in place to protect the public.

"The drugs and weapon intercepted by security yesterday could have had fatal consequences and the detection demonstrates the importance of what we do.

"We want festival goers to look out for one another and to enjoy the event safely and I'm pleased to say yesterday the majority of people did just that.

