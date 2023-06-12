News you can trust since 1886
Twenty-six people were arrested on the first day of the Parklife festival in Manchester’s Heaton Park at the weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST
The majority of arrests were for drug offences, with eight arrested on suspicion of possession and a further 17 people arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. Police also seized a knife from one suspected drug dealer on Saturday (June 10). Another person was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The majority of arrests were for drug offences, with eight arrested on suspicion of possession and a further 17 people arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. Police also seized a knife from one suspected drug dealer on Saturday (June 10). Another person was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The majority of arrests were for drug offences, with eight arrested on suspicion of possession and a further 17 people arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Officers also seized a knife from one suspected drug dealer on Saturday (June 10). Another person was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

In total, 18 festival goers were taken into police custody whilst the remaining 8 were released and will be dealt with by other means, said Greater Manchester Police.

Superintendent Phil Spurgeon, one of the leads for the policing operation at Parklife, said: "Greater Manchester Police has worked closely with partners over the past few months to ensure Parklife Festival has a robust security plan in place to protect the public.

"The drugs and weapon intercepted by security yesterday could have had fatal consequences and the detection demonstrates the importance of what we do.

"We want festival goers to look out for one another and to enjoy the event safely and I'm pleased to say yesterday the majority of people did just that.

"I also however want to remind the minority who are determined to spoil this festival for others that you will be arrested and held to account."