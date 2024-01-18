Thieves forced their way into the cafe after the park closed last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thieves broke into Worden Park's cafe and got away with a "quantity of cash" last night (Wednesday, January 17).

Police were called to The Folly Coffee House & Deli at Worden Hall at 9.53pm but the intruders had already fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe said it would remain closed today until police forensics have completed their investigation, while Lancashire Police is asking anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

The Folly Coffee House has been popular with families, dog walkers and other visitors to the park after re-opening in May last year following South Ribble Borough Council’s £2.8million refurbishment of Worden Hall.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.53pm yesterday to a report of burglary at the Folly Coffee House, Worden Lane, Leyland. A quantity of cash was stolen.

"If anyone was in the area and saw anything suspicious, please contact 101 – log 1199 of January 17, 2024."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook last night, the cafe said: "Unfortunately The Folly has been broken into this evening. As we're waiting on forensics we are unsure of our opening hours tomorrow.