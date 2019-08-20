Parents grow increasingly concerned for welfare of missing 16-year-old

Have your say

A 16-year-old girl remains missing after disappearing from her home nearly a week ago.



Louise Cairney, from Accrington, was last seen at her family home on Thursday, August 15.

Louise was last seen at her home in Accrington on Thursday, August 15

She left without warning and failed to return that evening. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are keen to reassure Louise that she is not in any trouble and said her parents are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers are conducting enquiries to try and locate Louise and are urging her to contact her family.

READ MORE: Concern for missing Preston man who disappeared a week ago

Louise is described as 5ft 4ins in height with long dark brown hair.

If anyone has any information, please contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting incident log reference LC-20190815-0654.