Pair to stand trial over theft of lamps from Preston storage unit
Lamps worth £130 have been stolen from a storage unit in Preston.
By Catherine Musgrove
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Paul Allen, 47, from Hillcrest Avenue, Ingol, and Vicky Susan Bamber, 32, from Dallas Street, Preston, have been charged with entering the building as trespassers and taking three items on February 17, 2022.
Mr Allen, who also goes by the names Paul James Byrne, Alan Fagan and John Simon Wasley, has pleaded not guilty and has elected to stand trial, as has Ms Bamber.
They have been remanded on unconditional bail until May 16, 2023.