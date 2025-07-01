Scenes in Preston as police arrest wanted woman, 38, and 55-year-old man

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 1st Jul 2025, 15:07 BST
Two people were arrested after police descended on a street in Preston at the weekend.

Officers were called to Fletcher Road on Sunday night to arrest a 38-year-old woman for breach of bail.

Police at the scene in Fletcher Road, Preston at around 10.30pm on Sunday (June 29)placeholder image
Police at the scene in Fletcher Road, Preston at around 10.30pm on Sunday (June 29) | Santino Giancarlo

She reportedly resisted and lashed out at officers as she was taken into custody. Lancashire Police said the woman was arrested on suspicion of police assault and breach of bail.

A 55-year-old man was also involved in the incident and arrested for obstructing police.

The pair were taken into custody for questioning.

