Scenes in Preston as police arrest wanted woman, 38, and 55-year-old man
Two people were arrested after police descended on a street in Preston at the weekend.
Officers were called to Fletcher Road on Sunday night to arrest a 38-year-old woman for breach of bail.
She reportedly resisted and lashed out at officers as she was taken into custody. Lancashire Police said the woman was arrested on suspicion of police assault and breach of bail.
A 55-year-old man was also involved in the incident and arrested for obstructing police.
The pair were taken into custody for questioning.