Scenes in Preston as police arrest wanted woman, 38, and 55-year-old man

Two people were arrested after police descended on a street in Preston at the weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Fletcher Road on Sunday night to arrest a 38-year-old woman for breach of bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene in Fletcher Road, Preston at around 10.30pm on Sunday (June 29) | Santino Giancarlo

She reportedly resisted and lashed out at officers as she was taken into custody. Lancashire Police said the woman was arrested on suspicion of police assault and breach of bail.

A 55-year-old man was also involved in the incident and arrested for obstructing police.

The pair were taken into custody for questioning.