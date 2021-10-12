Pair suspected of raping Preston man are released without charge

The Preston pair, aged 34 and 27, have been bailed as detectives continue to investigate the rape at a home in Tiber Street in the Frenchwood area of the city on October 2.

On October 7, Lancashire Police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to trace as part of their investigation and a 34-year-old man was arrested later that evening on suspicion of rape.

The force said the man was seen speaking to the victim earlier in the night outside Blitz Nightclub in Church Row, near the bus station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said one of the suspects, a 34-year-old man from Preston, was seen speaking to the victim earlier in the night outside Blitz Nightclub in Church Row, near the bus station. Pic: Google

He was held in custody whilst officers identified a second suspect - a 27-year-old man - who was arrested on suspicion of rape the following day (October 8).

But police say both men have since been released on bail without charge as their enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident reference number 1250 of October 2, 2021.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online via crimestoppers-uk.org.