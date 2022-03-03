Pair jailed for growing hundreds of cannabis plants in homes across Preston

The men were sentenced after a two-year investigation into the production and supply of drugs in the city.

In November 2019, police raided an address in Water Lane, Preston where they found almost 60 cannabis plants growing and more of the drug bagged up.

A stash of cash totalling £14,000 was also recovered from the home and further searches led to the recovery of more cash and a Moncler jacket worth more than £1,000.

Johanna Byrne, 21, formerly of Glebe Close, Preston was charged with using criminal property and Daniel Pullen, 32, of Higher Road, Longridge was charged with using criminal property and producing a Class B controlled drug and Possession with Intent to Supply a Class B drug.

In June of last year, police raided a home in Ribbleton Avenue, Preston and found almost 100 cannabis plants as part of a sophisticated drug production. The cannabis farm was linked to Pullen.

A month later officers arrested Pullen at his home at Beacon Fell Caravan Park in Longridge.

In an adjacent caravan, officers recovered numerous cannabis plants, almost 1k of heroin and 2,000 grams of amphetamine.

Pullen and another man, Scott Ellwell, 25, of Birkett Place, Ribbleton, were charged with Producing a Controlled Drug Class B and Possession with Intent to Supply Class A and Class B drugs.

All three pleaded guilty and were sentenced this week at Preston Crown Court.

Pullen was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment before discount was applied, which lowered the term to 9 years and 8 months.

Ellwell was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months; before discount was applied, which lowered the term to 5 years and 7 months.

Byrne was sentenced in relation to Using Criminal Property and received a 12-month Community Order and 120 hours unpaid work.

Det Insp Roger Ashcroft, of South Police, said: “This was a lengthy, protracted and complex investigation by our Serious Crime Team and Targeted Crime Units with various strands and offences which needed to be linked so we could secure charges and ultimately prosecution for these offences, which has resulted in these significant sentences.

“We remain committed to tackling and disrupting drug-dealing activity and protecting vulnerable members of society.