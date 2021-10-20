Pair arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after Heysham gas explosion killed toddler

Emergency services were called to the scene in Mallowdale Avenue at about 2.40am on Sunday, May 16, where they found two houses collapsed with serious damage to a third property.

Tragically, toddler George Arthur Hinds, aged just two years and 10 months, died as a result of the blast.

George’s parents were also injured, but thankfully not seriously. They were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham at about 2.40am on Sunday, May 16, where they found two houses collapsed with serious damage to a third property

Two other people, a man and a woman, also received hospital treatment and have also since been discharged.

A criminal investigation was launched in the days following the explosion and detectives assisted by gas experts identified the cause of the explosion as a gas pipe which had been cut inside number 20 Mallowdale Ave.

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 20), two people, a 44-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. They have since been released on police bail pending further enquires.

Tragically, toddler George Arthur Hinds, aged just two years and 10 months, died as a result of the blast

A second man, 54 was also arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and abstracting electricity. A third man, 47, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have both been released under investigation.

Detectives are also now hoping to speak to anyone who may have attended 20 Mallowdale Avenue in the days prior to the explosion.

Detective Chief Insp Jane Webb, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These arrests mark a significant point in our investigation, however our enquiries are still ongoing.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information that they think could assist with our investigation to please get in touch with us, specifically anyone who may have attended 20 Mallowdale in the days prior to the explosion.

A criminal investigation was launched in the days following the explosion and detectives assisted by gas experts identified the cause of the explosion as a gas pipe which had been cut inside number 20 Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham

“George’s parents have been devastated by his death and the community of Heysham have been significantly affected by the incident. I would like to thank the community for their help throughout this investigation as well as those that have already come forward with information.

“Our focus remains on getting justice for George’s family and loved ones, as well as those others affected by this incident. We will be pursuing all lines of enquiry to ensure we get the right outcome for those affected.”