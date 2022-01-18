Police descended on premises in Old Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on the afternoon of Monday January 17 after receiving reports that a 15-year-old had been attacked there.

Detained were two men in their 30s and have since been quizzed by detectives.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that it was at around 3.45pm that they received a report that a teenaged girl had been raped.

Old Road, Ashton

She added: "Officers attended and an investigation is under way.

"Two men in their 30s have been arrested on suspicion of rape. They remain in police custody for questioning.