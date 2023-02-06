David Howie, 52, physically assaulted his young victim and also incited her to engage in sexual activity online.

The abuse took place between 2016 and 2020 in the Blackburn and Scarborough areas when the girl was aged between nine and 12.

Howie, of Bridlington, Humberside, was convicted in October last year at Preston Crown Court of twelve counts of sexual assault on a child under 13 contrary to section seven of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity contrary to section eight of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

David Howie carried out both physical assaults on his young victim and incited her to engage in sexual activity online (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was found not guilty of a further two offences.

He has now been sentenced to six and a half years in prison and must sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

DC Jo Billington, of the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team (RASSO), said: “David Howie has taken advantage of this young girl to satisfy his own perverted sexual desires and by doing so has effectively stolen her innocence.

"I would like to commend her for having the courage to both come forward and disclose what happened to her and for going through the court process which has meant reliving her abuse.