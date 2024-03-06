Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashley McPhee sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Darwen by biting her chest three times on August 11, 2023.

The 26-year-old was quickly arrested once his offending came to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also found in possession of a knife when he was detained.

Ashley McPhee was jailed after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

While on remand in prison he wrote a letter to his victim.

McPhee, of no fixed address, appeared at court earlier this year and pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He was jailed for ten months after appearing at Preston Crown Court last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McPhee was also made subject of a ten-year sexual harm prevention order and told to sign the sex offenders register for the next ten years.

This will mean McPhee will continue to be monitored by the authorities once he is released from prison.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are committed to protecting women and girls from all forms of sexual harm and will do everything in our power to put the offenders before the courts."

If you, or anybody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://orlo.uk/UzTKi or call 101.