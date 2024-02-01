Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has issued a statement after one of its former staff members was arrested on suspicion of communicating sexually with a child online.

The former ride operator was stung by 'paedophile hunters' during a live stream in the resort at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (January 30).

He was detained by the group for over an hour before being handed over to police and taken into custody. Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

He was accused of communicating sexually with an adult decoy posing as a child under 13. He was further accused of sending explicit images of himself and requesting indecent images of the 'child'.

The Pleasure Beach has since responded to reports of his arrest as it seeks to reassure the public and its customers.

It said the man, who was hired by the Pleasure Beach in October 2022, no longer works at the park after leaving sometime in 2023. The Pleasure Beach did not say when in 2023 he was employed at the park.

Posting on X, a Pleasure Beach spokesperson said: "We are aware of a video circulating online. The person featured in the video is not an employee of Blackpool Pleasure Beach and has not worked for the company since 2023.

"All employees are subject to thorough checks, and safeguarding our guests & employees is a company priority."