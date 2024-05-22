Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paedophile who sexually assaulted three young boys in East Lancashire has been given a sentence totalling 17 years.

In September 2020, officers received information that Joanna Evans, who uses different male and female names and identities, had sexually assaulted three victims.

The youngest victim was just eight years old at the time he was sexually assaulted. All three were under the age of 13. The offences took place during or before 2020.

Joanna Evans was sentenced to 16 years immediate custody

Evans, 40, last of Castle Street, Swansea, was arrested the day after their offending was reported, and was later charged with assault by penetration of a child and sexual assault by touching of a child.

Evans was due to stand trial earlier this month but did not attend court. The trial ran in the defendant’s absence at Burnley Crown Court and Evans was unanimously found guilty of all charges.

Evans was sentenced to 16 years immediate custody and a one-year extended licence period.

DC Hannah Brown, from the East Child Protection Team, said: “Evans is a manipulative individual who sexually assaulted the three young victims for sexual gratification. The significant sentence handed down by the court reflects the seriousness of the offending Evans engaged in.

“I want to praise the victims in this case who showed immense bravery, having to re-live their ordeal while giving evidence.

“I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed, listened to and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”