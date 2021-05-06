Paedophile DJ friend of Jimmy Savile dies in prison

Ex-Radio Caroline presenter Ray Teret, 79, used his celebrity status on the Manchester club scene in the 1960s and 1970s to prey on girls aged 13 to 15.

Teret – known as Ugly Ray – was mentored by prolific paedophile broadcaster Savile in the early days of his career and was described as following him around “like a shadow”.

In 2014 Teret was jailed for 25 years after a jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court convicted him of seven rapes and 11 indecent assaults in relation to 11 complainants.

Former Radio Caroline DJ Ray Teret

The cause of his death has not been confirmed and the matter has been passed to Manchester Coroners Office.

Teret, from Altrincham, had been suffering from cancer, The Sun reported.

The disgraced DJ, who also worked at Piccadilly Radio in Manchester and Staffordshire’s Signal Radio, attempted during his sex abuse trial to distance himself from Savile, who died in 2011.

He claimed they were not close, and said he had never lived with Savile or acted as his chauffeur.