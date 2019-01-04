Paedophile admits charges of downloading indecent images of children at his Preston home

A man has admitted downloading indecent images of children at his Preston home.

Liam Doherty, of Ribblesdale Place, Preston, possessed six images of youngsters, along with seven video clips on May 30 2017, the bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Preston Crown Court

In addition he possessed 14 still images and two more videos on the same date.

In a third charge, he admits possessing 10 images deemed category C in law - category A being the most serious.

The 30-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, was given unconditional bail until his next appearance on January 25.His case was adjourned for a pre sentence report.