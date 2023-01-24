Officers executed a a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Leyland on Tuesday (January 24) following information from the public.

A “substantial cannabis grow” was subsequently found in the attic of a property, with officers seizing 100 cannabis plants.

Police discovered a large quantity of harvested and dried out cannabis, as well as evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

Over 100 cannabis plants were found in the attic of a property in Leyland following a drugs raid (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sgt Paul Harrison, from South Ribble Police, said: “We are determined to tackle drug crime. It has a dramatic effect on our communities, can ruin lives, fuel other crime, such as burglary and robbery, and can instil fear in our neighbourhoods.

“It is thanks to information from the community that we have been able to dismantle this grow and we need the public to continue to work with us to help us tackle drug crime by informing us of any suspicious activity.

“This week is Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action and this is just a snapshot of some of the work that our Neighbourhood teams carry out every day to help to keep communities safe.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.