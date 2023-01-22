Out Rawcliffe man due in court over double driving offence
An Out Rawcliffe man will appear in court next week over driving offences.
By Catherine Musgrove
Ashley James Childs, 39, of Wyreside, Out Rawcliffe, Preston, pleaded guilty to driving a 64-plate Mercedes on the M6 on November 6, 2022, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.
Mr Childs has also pleaded guilty to using the same vehicle when there was no insurance in force covering its use.
He has been remanded on unconditional bail since December 22, and will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 25 for sentencing.