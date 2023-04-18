Oswaldtwistle man charged in connection with series of rapes and sexual assaults in East Lancashire
A man has been charged in connection with a series of rapes and sexual assaults in East Lancashire.
Peter Alan Barnes, 55, of Central Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, has been charged with rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, and gross indecency with a child.
The charge period spans from 1996 to 2023.
Barnes has since appeared before Blackburn magistrates where he was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 15.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.