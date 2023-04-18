News you can trust since 1886
Oswaldtwistle man charged in connection with series of rapes and sexual assaults in East Lancashire

A man has been charged in connection with a series of rapes and sexual assaults in East Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

Peter Alan Barnes, 55, of Central Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, has been charged with rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, and gross indecency with a child.

The charge period spans from 1996 to 2023.

Barnes has since appeared before Blackburn magistrates where he was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 15.

Peter Alan Barnes was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 15 (Credit: Getty/ Christopher Furlong)Peter Alan Barnes was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 15 (Credit: Getty/ Christopher Furlong)
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.