Ormskirk woman dies after being struck by lorry whilst crossing town centre road

A woman has died after being struck by a lorry in Ormskirk town centre.



The 73-year-old, from Ormskirk, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was hit by a DAF lorry as she crossed Park Road at 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17).

Park Road was closed in both directions outside the Morrisons superstore until 5.30pm, whilst motorists were advised to avoid the town centre.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of her death are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tac Ops, said: "This collision has sadly resulted in a woman losing her life and my thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, and who has not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage which captured the incident to contact the police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0551 of October 17.