Detectives investigating the murder of Rikki Berry in Kirkby last year have arrested a man and woman this morning - 12 months to the day since his murder.

Just after 6.30pm on July 17, 2024, emergency services were called to a report that a man had been shot outside Quarryside Drive in Kirkby.

Paramedics treated him at scene but sadly he died a short time later.

Rikki, nicknamed 'Nuggy', was 36 years old at the time of his murder.

Today a 24-year-old man from Ormskirk has been arrested on suspicion of the murder and a 45-year-old woman from Kirkby arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have been taken into custody to be questioned.

On 18 February this year, three men were jailed for life for Rikki's murder: Adam Williams, 26, of Hamblett Crescent in St Helens will serve a minimum of 31 years in prison, Michael Smith, 27, no fixed address, Kirkby, will serve a minimum of 31 years in prison, Connor Walsh, 26, of Simonswood Lane, Northwood, Kirkby, received a life sentence of 30 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Graeme Osborne said: “Merseyside Police is relentless in our pursuit of anyone involved in gun crime and serious organised crime.

“Offenders should be assured that we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to take their weapons off them and that time is no barrier in our efforts to bring people to justice.”

He added: “Information from the public is an absolutely crucial part of our work to protect our communities from the fear and harm weapons can bring and we appeal to anyone who has information on where weapons are being stored, carried and used to come forward.

“I completely understand that some may find the idea of speaking out daunting. If you don’t feel comfortable coming directly to the police you can call the independent, anonymous, Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information on gun crime in their area should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.