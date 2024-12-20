Police have arrested a number of motorists for being under the influence of drink and drugs whilst driving in the past two days.

As part of Operation Limit - campaign to prevent drug and drink related casualties across the Christmas period, they are continuing to make arrests.

| Liam McBurney

At around 7:30pm on Wednesday they stopped a black Honda Civic on Preston Road, Charnock Richard.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Chorley, failed a drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

At 1:45am on Thursday officers came across a vehicle which left the carriageway at Junction 14 of the M65 taking out a lamp post and a barrier in the process.

The driver, a 25 year old woman from Burnley, blew 124 at the roadside.She was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is currently in custody.

Drink drive checks will be taking place throughout December. | PT

At 8:35pm on Monday police also stopped a grey Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian on Back Lane, Chipping.

The driver blew 88 at the roadside, over 2.5 times the legal limit.He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has since been charged with the offence.

The driver - Gary Mayor, 64, of Kirkfield, Chipping, has been bailed to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court in February 2025.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The message is simple - Be responsible and don’t drink and drive.”