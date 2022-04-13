Off-road bikes spotted reaching speeds 'in excess of 60mph' near children's play area in Chorley
People have been caught reaching speeds 'in excess of 60mph' on off-road bikes near a children's play area in Chorley.
Police said they had received numerous reports of off-road bikes being used in the Liptrott and Gillibrands estates.
CCTV evidence reportedly showed the bikes travelling at high speeds past the children’s play area near the Liptrott Estate.
On Wednesday (April 13), officers said they had identified one rider and issued them with a section 59 warning.
“This is not only a danger to the children and families using the play area but it is a danger to the riders' themselves,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We are urging anyone with any information regarding the riders or the whereabouts of these bikes to contact us on [email protected],”
“Alternatively, if the bikes are being ridden in the vicinity of a play area and likely to cause danger to members of the public, contact us on 101 or in the event of an emergency 999.”