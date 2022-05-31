Off road bike seized by police after dangerous driving in Morecambe

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are becoming increasingly aware of regular reports of off road bikes being driven on our roads or cycle tracks .

"Riders are not wearing helmets and do not have insurance or driving licences.“They are often being driven in a dangerous manner and are a danger to the public.“On Monday an off road bike was recognised at an address on Westgate.

"This bike was seen by officers a couple of days previously on White Lund driving in a dangerous manner.“The driver was reported for summons for no licence and no insurance. The bike was recovered and will be crushed.“Please keep on telling us about these bikes because it is the public’s help we often rely on.”

An off-road motorbike marked by police similar to the one seized in Morecambe.