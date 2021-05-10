Nurse accused of murdering eight babies appears in court

Lucy Letby appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough.

The 31-year-old, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.

Police at the home of Lucy Letby in Chester in June 2019

She is also accused of the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls, all between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of the police investigation at the hospital, which began in 2017.

The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.

Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings for a week, to hold a further case management hearing at the same court on May 17.

The defendant remains in custody.