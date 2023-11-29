Number of people wanted by Lancashire Police after man hospitalised following brawl in Blackburn
A physical altercation broke out between a number of people in Ainsworth Street, Blackburn at around 10pm on Saturday, November 18.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital following the incident.
Officers on Wednesday (November 29) released CCTV images of a number of men they wanted to talk to in connection with the assault.
If you recognise the people pictured or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1450 of November 18.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.