Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An off-road bike was seized following a short police chase in Ribbleton.

Officers patrolling the Moor Nook area spotted a biker attempting to get away from police last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An off-road bike was seized following a short police chase in Ribbleton (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider was not fast enough and was detained following a small foot chase.

Police said the bike had been identified as causing anti-social behaviour in the area.

“The driver of the bike is being dealt with and the bike has been seized,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to tackle motorbikes in Preston and target those who think it acceptable to use motorbikes illegally within the community.”

If you have any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.