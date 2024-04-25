Nuisance off-road bike seized after driver attempts to flee from police in Preston
An off-road bike was seized following a short police chase in Ribbleton.
Officers patrolling the Moor Nook area spotted a biker attempting to get away from police last Friday.
The rider was not fast enough and was detained following a small foot chase.
Police said the bike had been identified as causing anti-social behaviour in the area.
“The driver of the bike is being dealt with and the bike has been seized,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We will continue to tackle motorbikes in Preston and target those who think it acceptable to use motorbikes illegally within the community.”
If you have any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Always call 999 in an emergency.