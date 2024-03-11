Nuisance off-road bike seized after being driven in anti-social manner in Chorley
Multiple residents called the police after spotting an off-road bike being driven in anti-social manner in Harpers Lane at around 4.40pm on Saturday.
Officers were deployed to the area and the bike was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.
The rider was also reported for driving without a licence, insurance and an MOT and driving without due care and attention.
Ollie Timperley, Neighbourhood Inspector for Chorley, said: "It's great to see that a vehicle which has been causing nuisance to local residents has been taken off the streets and will no longer be able to cause an issue for those living in the area.
"We will continue to work diligently to target off-road motorbike riders who are breaking the law.
"If you have these kinds of issues in the area that you live, we urge you to tell us about them so that we can continue to work with our partner agencies to tackle it."
Operation Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, delivering his Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of our partners.
As part of the operation, the public are encouraged to continue to report incidents of ASB to the relevant organisation, details of which can be HERE.