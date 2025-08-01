A nude man was captured on CCTV prowling the streets at night wearing nothing but a ‘gimp mask’ and trainers.

The bizarre sight was captured on doorbell cameras as he casually strolled past homes in Lytham around 1am on Friday, July 18.

A number of residents said they were left unnerved by the man’s strange behaviour but nothing was reported to police.

The Gazette showed the video to Lancashire Police today and the force is now appealing for anyone with information or further CCTV footage to get in touch.

They said the incident is ‘concerning’ and they are “taking this matter seriously”. Officers will be conducting house to house enquiries this week.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning.

“This occurred in the area of Westby Street, Cleveland Road and Bannister Street.

“This incident was not initially reported to police and has only been brought to our attention after it has been viewed on Facebook.

“Fylde Rural Task Force are currently conducting CCTV and house to house enquiries and would like to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously.

“We can confirm this incident occurred on the 18th July 2025 at approximately 00.50am, not on the 31st July as suggested by a recent anonymous Facebook post.

“If you have any knowledge or information regarding this incident or believe you may have CCTV which could assist with our enquiries, please contact us at [email protected]”