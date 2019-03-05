Notorious Lancaster paedophile Alexander Macura sent back to jail after being caught with pants down near children's park

A notorious paedophile is back behind bars after being spotted with his trousers down close to a children’s park.

Alexander Macura, 64, was seen by an off duty police officer near Fairfield playground in Lancaster on January 28 with his trousers down and his boxer shorts on show, looking in the direction of children in the park.

Crown Court

At around 3.15pm, Macura was observed hanging around a pathway in the city when children were due to be coming out of school.

Preston Crown Court heard two days later, at 9am on January 30, Macura urinated against a wall outside the JD Sports store on Market Street in Lancaster centre.

He then turned to face members of the public with his private parts still visible.

Macura has an ‘unhealthy interest’ involving school buildings, and is banned from entering school premises under the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was jailed for 14 months last August by Judge Andrew Jefferies QC after a court heard he was found in the school yard underneath a canopy, lying on a bale of straw which he had “laid out as a bed”.

The same judge has deferred his sentence for the new breaches to August 5 as he has been returned to prison until August 19 to serve the rest of his previous jail term.

Three years ago he was caught by a cleaner trespassing in Lancaster Grammar School - three days after being released from serving a previous jail term for breaching the same order.

In May 2018 a school in Wales, had to issue a letter to worried parents when Macura was found by a teaching assistant on its premises, setting off a burglar alarm.

(proceeding)