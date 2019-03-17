'No acid attack in Preston': Police quash rumours of attack by Birmingham City fans at PNE football game

Police have insisted social media rumours of an acid attack at Preston North End's home game against Birmingham City are false.

A post by PNE Police on Twitter said: "Contrary to social media reports, there has been no such incident today."

A number of earlier posts on Facebook and Twitter had expressed shock at false allegations that some Birmingham City fans had been involved in such attacks while in the city for yesterday's game at Deepdale.

However, police said there had been similar reports of another acid attack in Preston earlier in the week and it was believed they were "one and the same rumour".

PNE won yesterday's game 1-0 thanks to a late headed goal from Sean Maguire, which leaves them seventh in the Championship.