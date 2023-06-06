News you can trust since 1886
Nine men and three teenagers charged after crack cocaine, heroin, weapons and cash seized in Lancashire

Nine men and three teenagers have been charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in Accrington and Rossendale.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:30 BST

Police launched an operation into two drug-dealing lines in April after stopping a teenager with drugs, cash, mobile phones and a machete in Rossendale.

As part of their enquiries, officers seized drugs, mobile phones, cash, weapons and paraphernalia linked to drug-dealing.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 12 people were charged in connection with the investigation.

Nine men and three teenagers have been charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs
They have since appeared before Blackburn magistrates.

These are the 12 people who were charged:

- Sameer Hussain, 20, of Wheatholme Street, Rawtenstall, – charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- Martin Magee, 43, of Carr Road, Rawtenstall, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply heroin and MDMA.

- Lee Thomas, 42, of Fallbarn Crescent, Rawtenstall - charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply heroin and MDMA.

- Waqaar Khan, 27, of College Street, Accrington – charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- Hamza Munir, 24, of College Street, Accrington - charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

- Hamza Anwar, 24, of Garbett Street, Accrington - charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- Ibrahim Khan, 20, of College Street, Accrington - charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- Basha Ullah, 37, of Richmond Hill Street, Accrington - charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- Waqaas Khan, 29, of no fixed address, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 17-year-old boy from Rawtenstall – charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 17-year-old boy from Bacup, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

- A 17-year-old boy from Rawtenstall – charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Seven of the defendants were remanded into custody.

Hamza Anwar, Sameer Hussain and the 17-year-olds were given conditional bail.