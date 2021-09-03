Nine football hooligans jailed after fight at Burnley pub leaves 'trail of destruction'

The incident happened during the Burnley FC and Newcastle United Premier League game at Turf Moor on December 14, 2019.

At 4.25pm, around half an hour before the game was due to end, two Newcastle United fans - Peter Wakenshaw, 51, and Darren Wade, 49 - entered the Turf Hotel in Yorkshire Street.

After singing Newcastle United songs and chants in the middle of the pub, the pair were forced out of the premises.

Police said Wakenshaw also had a bar stool thrown at him as well as being punched.

A few minutes later, Newcastle United supporter Douglas Waugh, 53, entered the bar.

He reportedly made a gesture towards a large group of men who were entering the pub behind him, "causing large-scale disorder".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "One fan was seen on CCTV holding a pool cue as a weapon, with the group's behaviour including inciting and encouraging disorder, violence and using bar furniture and stools as weapons."

Top row from L-R: Anthony Smith, Brian Hindmarch, Craig Heward. Middle row from L-R: Darren Wade, Douglas Waugh, Michael Maylia. Bottom row from L-R: Michael O'Brien, Nicholas Henderson, Peter Wakenshaw.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.35pm, causing the group of men to flee.

Following a review of the evidence, as well as working with the clubs involved, the offenders were soon identified.

All those involved pleaded guilty and were sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

PC Dan Fish, of Lancashire Police, said: "The actions of these men were violent, aggressive and extremely reckless.

"The group effectively stormed the Turf Hotel, a well-known pub for Burnley fans, before making off from the scene having left a trail of destruction.

"I've no doubt Wakenshaw and Wade first entered the bar looking to cause trouble.

"Having been ejected they returned with a group of fans looking for a fight."

He added: "These sentences are a timely reminder to the small number of people intent on causing trouble there is no place for this type of behaviour.

"We can, and will, bring those responsible for such behaviour to justice and hope to bring an end to all football related violence.

"Families and true supporters want to follow their teams without the fear of trouble and violence."

Detective Inspector Gill Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said while the majority of fans behaved, "the actions of a minority were totally unacceptable."

"I hope this outcome acts as a lesson to any supporter who intends to cause trouble on match days," he added.

"Our dedicated football intelligence unit has worked hand-in-hand with our colleagues at Lancashire Constabulary in order to identify those responsible and I am pleased these individuals have now been brought to justice.

"Football fans in the North East are among the most passionate and knowledgeable in the entire country, and I'm proud that in recent years we have worked very closely with supporter groups, clubs and other partners across our region.

"We look forward to building on that positive relationship and strong understanding throughout the 2021/22 season."

Sentencing details:

- Craig Heward, 39, Barton Close, Wallsend, North Tyneside - 25 months imprisonment and eight year football banning order

- Brian Hindmarch, 52, Leam Lane Estate, Gateshead - 25 months imprisonment and six year football banning order

- Peter Wakenshaw, 51, Muswell Hill, Scotswood, Newcastle - 27 months imprisonment with a six year football banning order

- Michael O'Brien, 55, Beresford Gardens, Byker, Newcastle - two years jail and a six year football banning order

- Nicolas Henderson, 52, The Birches, Sunniside, Gateshead - 28 months imprisonment with an eight year football banning order

- Douglas Waugh, 53, Stoneleigh Avenue, Longbenton, North Tyneside - 19 months imprisonment with a six year football banning order

- Darren Wade, 49, Druridge House, North Shields - 18 months imprisonment with a six year football banning order

- Michael Maylia, 54, Coniston, Gateshead - 19 months imprisonment and six year football banning order

- Anthony Smith, 57, Burn Gardens, Easington - 24 months imprisonment with a seven year football banning order

- Thomas Young, 53, The Haven, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea - will be sentenced in January

- Luke Smith, 20, Quarry Road, Sunderland - 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, 200 hours community service, four-month electronic monitored curfew between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am and a three-year football banning order

