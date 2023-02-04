News you can trust since 1886
Nicola Bulley's family and friends question police theory that missing mum fell into River Wyre

Nicola Bulley’s partner and sister say there is ‘no evidence whatsoever’ that the missing mum fell into the river as she raises doubts over the police theory.

By Matthew Calderbank
In a Facebook post last night, Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell and sister Louise Cunningham urged people to “keep an open mind” as the search for the missing 45-year-old enters its ninth day.

Following a media briefing from police yesterday, Louise said: “Off the back of the latest Police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory.

“Everyone needs to keep an open mind as not all CCTV and leads have been investigated fully, the police confirmed the case is far from over.”

In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” and said there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the missing mum fell into the River Wyre
Search teams are continuing to trawl the River Wyre near St Michael’s, working on the hypothesis that the missing mother-of-two, from nearby Inskip, likely fell into the water when she disappeared on Friday, January 27.

Ms Bulley’s friend, Emma White, also cast doubt on the police theory, telling Sky News it was based on “limited information”.

“When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis – surely we need this factual evidence,” she said.

Ms Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“That’s what the family and all of us are holding on to – that we are sadly no further on than last Friday.

“We still have no evidence, and that’s why we’re out together in force.

“You don’t base life on a hypothesis.”

Officers said they have found no evidence of foul play, despite "keeping a really open mind about what could have happened" (Credit: Peter Byrne/ PA)

Police believe the 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing in a brief “10-minute window” while she was walking her dog, Willow, close to the River Wyre, after dropping off her daughters – aged six and nine – at school.

Ms Bulley had logged in to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am, which ended at 9.30am with her phone still connected to the call.

She was seen by another dog walker at 9.10am – the last known sighting – and police traced telephony records of her mobile phone as it remained on a bench overlooking the river at 9.20am.

The device was found by a dog walker at around 9.35am, with Willow nearby.

The police search has been aided by specialists and divers from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service – with sniffer dogs, drones and police helicopters deployed.

Detectives are also working behind the scenes to analyse CCTV and dashcam videos, and members of the public with footage which could be useful have been urged to come forward.