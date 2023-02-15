Nicola Bulley latest update: Watch the full Lancashire Police press conference
Lancashire Police sought to set the record straight at a press conference discussing the disappearance of Nicola Bully today (February 15).
Setting out details of the probe in more detail, Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and lead investigator Detective Supt Rebecca Smith addressed aspects of the case which had previously gone unanswered, leading to ‘ill-informed speculation’ on social media.
The pair also answered a number of questions from the press and revealed that Nicola had ‘specific vulnerabilities’ which had informed their ‘working hypothesis’ that she had fallen into the River Wyre.
You can watch the full press conference in our video player above.
They also addressed rumours and unsubstantiated claims on social media which they said had caused a ‘distraction’ to the investigation, including reports of a ‘tatty red van’, a derelict house, Nicola’s Fitbit, CCTV and ‘suspicious’ fisherman.
You can also read our recap in which we give a break down of the most illuminating details from the press conference here.