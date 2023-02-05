The expert divers travelled to Lancashire to begin assisting the River Wyre search operation, starting today (Monday).

Specialist Group International (SGI), who assists in police investigations across the south east, have offered up their time and equipment – including a 1800 kHz Side Scan Sonar, free of charge.

Peter Faulding, a forensic expert and founder of SGI, told Sky News: “We’re bringing a particularly high spec piece of equipment, 1800 kHz Side Scan Sonar. It’s very high frequency. It’s about £55,000, and it scans the river and I can see every stick and stone on the river bed, and we’ve got a very high hit rate with this.”

Specialist Group International will be assisting the search for Nicola Bulley.

Police confirmed that SGI had offered to assist with the search for Nicola Bulley and after speaking with Nicola's family, decided to take up the offer.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We continue to lead an extensive and far reaching multi-agency search using a wide range of specialist equipment and resources.

Our sole focus is to find Nicola and provide the answers her family so desperately need. We would like to thank our partner agencies and the local community for their continued efforts and support.

We are also liaising with experts across national policing to ensure we continue to do everything we can and use every available tactic to find Nicola.”