A litter of newborn kittens were found cruelly dumped in a rubbish bin in Penwortham with their umbilical cords still attached.

They were discovered at around 11.30pm on April 17 after a member of the public heard noises coming from a bin next to a wooded area on Hill Road South, between Stricklands Lane and Abbot Meadow.

The kittens, who were only around two to three days old, had been wrapped in a blanket and would have died if they hadn’t been found when they were, the RSPCA said.

The charity says it is also concerned about the welfare of their mum and is appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

The kittens were taken home by the person who found them and then collected by RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Mike Man. After an examination at Greater Manchester Animal Hospital they were placed with an experienced fosterer from the charity’s Southport, Ormskirk & District Branch.

The three females and one male are all receiving round-the-clock care and are now thriving.

Enquiries and checks for CCTV have been carried out by the RSPCA in the local area.

Mike said: “Thankfully the kittens were heard by a woman who stopped to investigate and we’d like to thank her for coming to their aid.

“Being so young the kittens were very vulnerable and they would have perished if they hadn’t been found, so this was an extremely callous course of action.

“We’re also very concerned about the health and wellbeing of their mother who has given birth and been separated from her babies.

“Sadly, we see many upsetting incidents like this, largely due to cats having unexpected and unplanned litters which then prove to be too much time, effort and money. It’s always a sad and depressing sight to see very young animals left in circumstances like this.

“Thanks to the team at our Southport Branch, these kittens now have a brighter future ahead of them.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information about the kittens, is urged to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01496008.

Why neutering your cat is important

Over 20,000 cats are rescued by the RSPCA every year which, along with other cat and veterinary organisations, has long highlighted the importance of neutering as part of responsible pet ownership.

Cats are prolific breeders and females can get pregnant from around four months old, giving birth to up to 18 kittens a year. The charity sees a peak in cats coming into its care between May and September - when most babies are born.

For the cat population to be controlled, the timing of neutering as well as the overall number of cats neutered is critical. Sadly, many female cats are unneutered by the time they reach a year old, meaning they could have already had at least one litter.

Neutering also means cats lead healthier, happier lives. This is because neutered cats, especially males, are less likely to roam far from home or get into fights with other felines, both of which can increase their risk of injury or picking up illnesses.

With the rising cost of living, the RSPCA encourages cat owners to plan ahead, make sure they are registered with a vet, explore whether local charities can offer neutering vouchers in their area and take out pet insurance to help cover unexpected costs.

If you find a small pet who has been abandoned, please take them directly to a local vet or rescue centre who can then call in the expertise of RSPCA teams if there’s evidence that the animal has been neglected or abused. There’s more information on how to safely handle and transport an animal on the RSPCA website.