New doorbell CCTV pictures released of Nicola Bulley on day she vanished
New CCTV pictures have been released showing Nicola Bulley on the day she disappeared.
The images taken from Nicola’s doorbell camera in Inskip show the missing mum loading her car outside her home on Friday, January 27 before driving her two children to school in the village of St Michael’s On Wyre.
She would disappear a short time later whilst walking her dog Willow near the River Wyre and has not been seen or heard from since.
In the new pictures – the first to show Nicola on the day she disappeared – Nicola is seen loading her Springer Spaniel Willow into the back of her car.
The 45-year-old is wearing a long dark coat – believed to be black – and wears her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail.
Lancashire Police say it is ‘really important’ that the public ‘pay heed’ to the clothing worn by Nicola that day.
"Factual sightings of those items would be very useful to us,” said Supt Sally Riley, who is leading the investigation into Nicola’s disappearance.
The force previously confirmed she was wearing an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace, and a pale blue Fitbit.
New private underwater search team brought in to help police search river
Today (Monday, February 6), a private underwater search team from south-east England will begin their own search for Nicola after offering their services free of charge to Lancashire Police.
Peter Faulding, a forensic diver and founder of the underwater search and recovery team Specialist Group International (SGI), boldly asserted that his team will be able to confirm whether Nicola is in the River Wyre by the end of the day.
At the weekend, he appeared on Sky News where he offered his services free of charge to Lancashire Police and Nicola’s family. Lancashire Police were reported to have initially declined his offer but later accepted at the request of Nicola’s family.
He said his dive team and their underwater search equipment is “the best on the market” and he is confident their search of the river will confirm conclusively whether or not Nicola is in the water.
Lancashire Police confirmed the specialist team will be deployed this morning and SGI will work closely with the police search teams. The team left their base in Dorking, Surrey on Sunday evening and made the 250 mile journey to St Michaels where they will begin their search efforts this morning.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We can confirm we have been approached by SGI who have offered to assist with the search for Nicola Bulley and that offer has been taken up after speaking with Nicola's family.
"We continue to lead an extensive and far reaching multi-agency search using a wide range of specialist equipment and resources.
“Our sole focus is to find Nicola and provide the answers her family so desperately need. We would like to thank our partner agencies and the local community for their continued efforts and support.
“We are also liaising with experts across national policing to ensure we continue to do everything we can and use every available tactic to find Nicola.”