Jason Bancroft became aggressive after he was asked to leave the Clayton-le-Moors Conservative Club in Whalley Road on the evening of January 21.

When other members of the public went to intervene, Bancroft asked the victim – a man in his 60s – what he was looking at.

The victim told Bancroft that he was not frightened of him.

Jason Bancroft was jailed for seven and a half years for seriously assaulting a man he had earlier threatened to murder (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Bancroft, dressed in a white shirt which had a black stripe down the side and grey trousers, later returned and told the victim that he was “a dead man” and that he was “gonna get it”.

The victim left the club at around 10.30pm, but as he got close to his home he was confronted by Bancroft.

Bancroft had pulled a balaclava over his face, but was wearing the same clothes as earlier in the evening.

The 43-year-old punched the victim in the face, momentarily leaving him unconscious.

As the victim lay on the ground, Bancroft continued to kick and punch the victim in the head.

The victim suffered a broken nose, a fractured cheek bone and serious injuries to his eye.

Bancroft, 43, of Norfolk Close, Clayton-le-Moors, was later charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was found guilty of that offence by a jury at Preston Crown Court and sentenced to seven years.

He was given a further six months for cultivating cannabis.

Det Sgt Sian Hindle, of East CID, said: “Bancroft is a nasty individual who carried out a pre-planned and cowardly attack on an innocent man.

“After making threats, he had plenty of chances to calm down and think about his actions. Instead, he sourced transport to seek out the victim.

“He then carried out a savage attack, leaving the victim with serious facial injuries.

“He then forced the victim to relive the ordeal by running a trial, despite the overwhelming evidence against him and knowing exactly what he’d done.

