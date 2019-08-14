Mystery surrounds Ford Transit van found half-submerged in River Ribble

Have your say

A white Ford Transit van has been found half-submerged in the River Ribble in Walton-le-Dale.



The van was discovered in the river early on Tuesday morning (August 13), near London Road bridge.

A local fisherman relaxes near the half-submerged Ford Transit in the River Ribble near London Road, Walton-le-Dale

It is believed to have been dumped in the river after it was stolen overnight.

One resident said the van had been stolen and driven through fields before crashing through a gate and entering the water.

A hole appears to have been made in the rear door, which is visible from the banks of the river (see picture).

The white Ford Transit van was found in the River Ribble near London Road bridge, Walton-le-Dale on Tuesday morning (August 13)

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.