A schoolgirl was horrified to discover a machete while searching for conkers with her mum.

The eight-year-old found the deadly weapon concealed in a bush in School Brow, off Preston Road (A6) in Whittle-le-Woods last Friday (September 26).

The pair were walking to school and had stopped near a cluster of horse chestnut trees hoping to find some conkers when the youngster called out to her mum. She’d spotted something in the undergrowth.

A mum and her 8-year-old daughter discovered the machete in a bush while looking for conkers on Friday, September 26 | Kris Tina

Her mum plucked it out and found she was holding a 12inch machete. She reported it to police and was advised to take it to her local station.

She said her daughter was ‘terrified’ and in tears as she dropped her off at school.

Alerting her local Facebook page, she said: “We were walking up School Brow on the way to school looking for conkers with my little girl and spotted something in the bush.

“Pulled it out and found this! I rang 999 who told me if possible to hand it into the police station (which I now have).

“Yesterday, a friend of mine was picking her daughter up from Walton-le-Dale High School and found a samurai sword in the bush right by the school.

“What the hell is going on? Absolutely terrifying!

“My 8-year-old went into school crying her eyes out because she saw it. We need to be so vigilant!”