Abel-Jax Mailey was just seven weeks old when it is alleged his father, Oliver Mailey, inflicted fatal injuries on him at a house in Burnley.

After first claiming he found Abel-Jax limp and lifeless in his cot, Mailey (26) admitted he had shaken the infant and pleaded guilty to manslaughter. But he is accused of intending to cause the baby serious harm, a murder trial that opened at Preston Crown Court yesterday was told.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray KC said Mailey was in sole charge of the baby at the house on Piccadilly Road on November 28th, 2021.

Within an hour of Abel-Jax's mum, Mollie Gorton, leaving for work at 11-15am, the baby had suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital by ambulance. An examination discovered that Abel-Jax suffered traumatic injuries, including catastrophic brain damage and severe bleeding and tearing injuries in his eyes.

He explained that doctors agreed the injuries were consistent with “forceful and deliberate shaking” on the day in question.

The prosecution said that these injuries are not caused accidentally and said could only otherwise happen in a situation such as a “car accident or fall from a multi-storey building”.

During Abel-Jax's short life, concerns were noted by Miss Gorton's godmother, Charlene Hay, who called at the house when Mailey was looking after the baby alone. She noticed Abel-Jax screaming with particular distress and was concerned about what appeared to be a fresh bruise developing on his ear.

She considered what she noticed such an issue that she told Miss Gorton and made a note on her calendar, the court heard. Mailey, of Bowness Road, Padiham, was questioned by Miss Gorton over whether he had shaken the baby after he was rushed to hospital but repeatedly denied it.

