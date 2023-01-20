Murder squad officers arrest second man over the violent death of Wigan dad Liam Smith
A second man is now being quizzed by detectives over the horrific murder of a Wigan dad.
The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found outside his home on Kilburn Drive in the quiet village of Shevington on the evening of November 24.
A post-mortem examination would later conclude that the businessman, who was born in Chorley and attended Holy Cross High School, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and been covered in both acid and alkali in perhaps a cack-handed attempt to obscure his identity.
On Thursday January 19 police announced that they had arrested a 35-year-old man in Sheffield on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Mr Smith and he remains in custody for questioning.
Today, Friday January 20, they say that they have now detained a 39-year-old man in the same South Yorkshire city and on suspicion of the same crime.
Det Chief Insp Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "This investigation is incredibly complex, and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to bring those responsible to justice and provide Liam’s family with some form of closure at this devastating time.
“So far, five warrants and 28 property searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry.
"We are continuing to urge anyone with any information to come forward. No matter how small you think your information is, this could benefit this investigation massively, so please do not stay silent.
"If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington area of Wigan on the evening of Thursday November 24 please get in touch.
"Any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, please submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1
"You can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using our reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.
"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."
Residents spoke of their shock at Mr Smith’s death in such a quiet residential street.
His as-yet-unidentified body had to be kept in situ far longer than is normal practice after its discovery because of the fears of contamination from toxic substances which were later declared a low risk to the public.