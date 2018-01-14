Murder probe latest: Police release name of dead man, while two arrested released on bail

The man who died at a house in Fulwood early on Saturday morning has been named as Gareth Roberts.

Two people arrested on suspicion of his murder have been released on bail by police pending further enquiries.

Mr Roberts, who is 36, and from Preston, suffered serious head injuries following an altercation at an address on Levensgarth Avenue, Fulwood. Police were called at around 5.35am.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

A man, 37, from Huddersfield and a woman, 36, from Preston were arrested on suspicion of murder but this evening have been bailed pending further enquiries until February 11.

A post mortem examination has taken place which has established the cause of Mr Roberts’ death as traumatic head, face and neck injuries.

DCI Gareth Willis from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “There appears to have been an altercation inside the address which has unfortunately resulted in the sudden death of Mr Roberts. My thoughts remain with his friends and family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to Mr Roberts’ death. However if people have any information as to the circumstances leading up to or surrounding it please make contact with us.”

