Murder mystery in Wales after retired Lancashire lecturer is killed with crossbow

A murder investigation is underway after a pensioner from Lancashire was fatally wounded with a crossbow in Anglesey, North Wales.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, suffered "horrific injuries" after he was shot with an arrow as he adjusted a satellite dish at his home in a remote part of Holyhead, at around 12.35am on April 19.

Mr Corrigan, a former lecturer in photography, had moved to Anglesey following his retirement from a Lancashire college several years ago.

He died after succumbing to his injuries on Saturday morning (May 11) at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

North Wales Police had initially suspected that the pensioner had been injured in a hunting accident that had gone tragically wrong.

Detectives investigated the possibility that Mr Corrigan was accidentally shot by a 'lamper' - rogue night-time hunters who use bright lights to target animals.

Locals had reported that lampers had been recently operating in the wilderness area, close to Mr Corrigan's rural home.

But the 'lamper' line of inquiry has failed to provide any meaningful leads to help progress the case or identify those responsible.

North Wales Police are now treating the incident as murder.

DCI Brian Kearney said: “First I would like to express my sincere condolences to Marie, Gerald Corrigan’s partner, Neale and Fiona his two children and the wider Corrigan family.

"This is truly devastating news and the thoughts of the entire investigation team are with the Corrigan family.”

“On April 19, 74-year-old Gerald Corrigan was shot and suffered truly horrific injuries.

"Since then he has shown tremendous courage and determination whilst being treated at the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"Sadly, early on Saturday morning (May 11), Gerald succumbed to his injuries and died with his family by his side.

“North Wales Police have now launched a murder investigation.

"However we continue to keep an open mind in relation to the sequence of events that led to Gerald’s death and we continue to pursue a number of lines of enquiry.

“I would like now to issue a renewed appeal to anyone with any information whatsoever to come forward and speak to my investigation team in total confidence.”

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact officers at Llangefni CID on 101.