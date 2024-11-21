Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police investigation is under way after a child was ‘terrorised’ by a teenage bully and threatened with a weapon on a local park.

The ugly incident happened on a playing field off Leadale Road in Leyland after school on Friday, November 15.

The girl’s mum said her terrified daughter was made to “beg on her knees” before the bully - armed with a weapon - would allow her to leave the park.

The furious mum allegedly witnessed the teenager’s aggressive behaviour first-hand when she rushed to the park to pick up her frightened child. She said the out-of-control teen lashed out at her and damaged her car.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way.

“A report of assault and criminal damage was made on November 15. It is being investigated,” said a spokesman for the force.

The girl’s mum posted about the incident on a local Facebook group to warn others, saying her daughter is now too afraid to return to the park to play with friends.

She said: “I'm just wanting to issue a warning about a teen with a weapon on Leadale Park last night.

“My daughter has been threatened and absolutely terrorised by one particular girl and also was made to beg on her knees to leave the park.

“All she wanted to do was spend time with her friends after school. This is only the 3rd time she has been on this park and now is too scared to go and be a kid because of this.

“Please be careful and please warn your children of this. I reported the incident straight away last night to the police and I have also contacted schools too.

“She also damaged my car when I went to pick my daughter up so hopefully something will be done, as I don't think this is the first time she has been mentioned to the police.

“Just please just make sure all your children are careful and safe wherever they are. Hopefully one day they can just go onto a park and play like they are meant too .”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1021 of November 15.