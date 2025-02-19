Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mum of a man who was dragged under a van in a hit and run in Poulton has issued a heartbreaking message claiming he was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’.

At 12:50am on Sunday morning a Ford Transit van collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde.

A man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital for treatment, while a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

Natalie Smith says her son Conna was just in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’ after being dragged under a Ford transit van on Sunday morning in Poulton. | Google

Natalie Smith - the mum of the man in his 20s, named locally as Conna Smith, has thanked all those who helped her son including the police and the ambulance service and said that he was not the ‘intended target’.

Posting on a public Facebook group with nearly 50,000 members, she said: “We feel compelled to address the misinformation circulating on social media.

“Conna was out with his friends in Poulton on Saturday when a van targeted a man near them.

“While his friends managed to avoid the van, Conna, unfortunately, was not as lucky and was struck, dragged under the van, and along the street.

“It's crucial to clarify that Conna was not the intended target and was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time, so I urge the keyboard warriors to refrain from spreading false information.”

She added that he was in a stable condition in intensive care after sustaining multiple injuries including eight broken ribs and two collapsed lungs, along with a broken nose and deep cuts on his face.

She said: “We want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your messages of support.

“Your kind words are deeply appreciated, and Conna finds comfort in knowing that he has a strong support system behind him during this challenging time.”

Police located the van in the early hours of Sunday morning and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

A further two suspects aged 24 and 23 were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the Ford Transit van struck two pedestrians in Breck Road around 12.50am on Sunday.

All have been bailed pending further investigation.

Police are appealing for information following the hit and run. | National World

The collision is being treated as an isolated incident and is not thought to be a wider threat to the public.

A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing. We know that the incident took place at a busy time of night, in a busy area, and there will have been people around, who we may not have spoken to.

“If this is you, or you know someone who was out in Poulton or if you have seen footage circulating on social media, please do the responsible thing, and get in touch with us.

“If you can assist our enquiries in any way, witnessed the incident or have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage please make contact.”

You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0063 of February 16.